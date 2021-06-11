Violations of the requirements for the stay of women and children were revealed in Russian pre-trial detention centers (SIZOs). This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the data of inspections of places of detention of prisoners, conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office in 35 regions.

In total, the department has identified over 800 violations. In particular, the statutory norm of the sanitary area for one person was not observed everywhere, and living conditions that met the requirements of hygiene and fire safety were not created in full. It also turned out that in some medical and sanitary units in the offices of specialist doctors, there is no necessary medical equipment.

During the inspection, it was also found that not all cells of the pre-trial detention center, in which women and children are kept, are equipped with refrigerators and televisions. Similar violations were recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Bashkortostan, Tatarstan and ten other regions. In addition, it turned out that in some pre-trial detention centers, juvenile prisoners are denied access to distance education.

Based on the results of the audit, the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Nikolai Vinnichenko sent the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov a proposal to eliminate violations. As the newspaper notes, similar checks were carried out last year. Then the supervisory authority also revealed a number of violations, including the lack of a sports corner, steps for climbing the second tier in the pre-trial detention center, mosquito nets, poor landscaping and lack of repair.

In 2018, the Ministry of Justice adopted a decree according to which there must be televisions and refrigerators in the cells of women and children in jail. Also, these categories of prisoners were allowed to wash twice a week.