Last year, one of the prosecutors working on the criminal investigation into Ralph Hamers argued in court that no case should be brought against the former ING CEO. The Public Prosecution Service confirms this on Tuesday in response to questions from NRC.

Hamers has to answer to a judge for his role in the extensive money laundering scandal at ING. Since 2010, the bank has done far too little to prevent money laundering, fraud and terrorist financing. ING avoided criminal prosecution by settling for 775 million euros with the judiciary in 2018.

There was insufficient evidence for personal prosecution of Hamers and other executives, the Public Prosecution Service ruled at the time. Pieter Lakeman, who investigates abuses at listed companies with his Foundation for Research on Business Information (SOBI), disagreed. With a so-called Article 12 procedure, the foundation tried to force the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute Hamers after all. With success: last December, the court in The Hague ruled in favor of the foundation. There was no appeal against that decision. So the judiciary had to start a criminal investigation. That investigation is currently underway.

Seat

Miranda de Meijer defended the position of the Public Prosecution Service during the article 12 procedure as attorney general that there was no ground for prosecution of Hamers. Now that Hamers is still under criminal investigation, she has been charged with the case by the Public Prosecution Service, along with several other officers.

During a hearing in the Article 12 procedure in June 2020 De Meijer argued to the court that justice could not settle Hamers’ criminal liability. According to De Meijer, the Public Prosecution Service could not demonstrate that Hamers knew that his bank was vulnerable to money laundering and nevertheless had not intervened.

With the same argumentation, the Public Prosecution Service had already concluded at the completion of the original ING investigation (code name Houston) that there was no reason for a criminal case. At the end of last year, however, the Court of Appeal did not agree with De Meijer’s reasoning in its decision in the Article 12 procedure. According to the lawyers, the ING director had indeed “consciously accepted the considerable chance” that money would be laundered through ING accounts.

‘Don’t saddle up’

Gabriël Meijers, SOBI’s legal advisor, believes that the Public Prosecution Service has made an “extremely unfortunate choice” by adding De Meijer to the investigation team. “Mrs De Meijer is very knowledgeable and honest, but she now has to pull the case while she still claimed to the court that there was no semblance of evidence. You can’t burden someone with that.”

In a response, the Public Prosecution Service e-mailed that De Meijer was placed on the investigation into Hamers because of her knowledge of the case and for “guaranteeing continuity”. Justice has “complete confidence” that De Meijer will carry out the court’s order to prosecute Hamers “as best as possible”.

Lawyer and former public prosecutor Aldo Verbruggen finds a situation such as that around De Meijer “extremely unhappy”. “As an officer, you are fairly unbelievable if you suddenly go for a conviction.”

Of course, pleading for acquittal is always an option, Verbruggen emphasizes, but that can lead to skewed views among the complainants who initiated the Article 12 procedure, the judge and the court. “They will think: instead of taking a careful look at the case as a result of our decision, he is going for his own right.”

SOBI had requested access to the file of the ING money laundering case in preparation for the trial against Hamers, but the functional public prosecutor’s office of the Public Prosecution Service rejected this request last month. This is evident from a letter sent by NRC has been recognized. The functional prosecutor sees no reason to give the Houston documents to SOBI, because the prosecution of Hamers “does not fall within the case”. SOBI cannot access the current investigation either, because according to the justice system, the foundation is not a victim or injured party.