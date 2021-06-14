Police in Nicaragua arrested five prominent political opponents of President Daniel Ortega on Sunday. That reports the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa. In recent weeks, authorities in the Central American country have arrested at least 12 opposition politicians ahead of November’s presidential election in what is seen internationally as an attempt by Ortega to secure a new term in office.

Those arrested, all members of the Unamos party, are party chairman Suyen Barahona, former general of the Nicaraguan armed forces and vice-chairman Hugo Torres and three prominent party members. Their homes were violently occupied and searched prior to Sunday’s arrests, it said La Prensa. One of the arrested party members, Ana Margarita Vijil, recorded a video just before her arrest in which she says that her house is surrounded by police officers. “We will continue the fight, this is part of the process of getting rid of Daniel Ortega,” Vijil said in the video. “Daniel Ortega is leaving, we’re kicking him out.”

With the arrests, President Ortega, currently in power for 14 years, is trying to secure his fourth term in office. Among those arrested so far are four presidential candidates for the November election. Ortega, 75, led the country from 1979 to 1990 and again since 2007. Since then, he and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo and their children have established a new Nicaraguan dynasty and they completely dominate the country’s politics.

