Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the decision to “ban working at noon” achieves significant positive results in the field of maintaining workers’ health and occupational safety, especially since it is applied during the summer period when temperatures are intense, which is the goal that the Ministry pays special attention to, and in implementation of the objectives of the government of a country Emirates related to the file of workers’ rights protection. The Ministry announced to Al-Ittihad the organization of a package of various events and programs that enhance the culture of awareness of the Ministry’s decision, noting that it is strengthening the control and inspection tools supported by smart inspection programs, in addition to community monitoring to ensure full compliance with the application of the requirements and controls of the decision. The decision will start to be implemented, next Tuesday, June 15, from twelve thirty in the afternoon until three in the afternoon, until next September 15, with the facilities continuing during the ban period to apply precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus. and protect workers from infection. The application of the noon work ban began in 2005, and it is one of the decisions and policies that embody the state’s interest in workers’ rights, within the framework of ensuring the interests of both production parties and providing protection for the contractual process in accordance with national legislation. The UAE is one of the countries that has achieved a prominent position in preserving labor rights and achieving full equality, as the legislation regulating labor relations is consistent with the principles and standards embodied in the levels of the International Labor Organization, and is characterized by the comprehensiveness of the legislation and covering all labor aspects that require the intervention of the legislator. Officials confirmed to Al-Ittihad that this decision came within the framework of securing appropriate working conditions for workers, with high temperatures at noon in the coming months.

They pointed out that stopping work at noon embodies the UAE government’s interest in the rights of workers, granting them all legal rights, as well as showing the relationship based on partnership and cooperation between workers and employers, noting that during the implementation of the decision their productivity and completion of the work assigned to them by their companies were not affected.

Activities and Programs

Ibrahim Al-Ammari, Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “The decision to ban work at noon” achieved positive results during the periods of its implementation in the past years, thanks to the strategic partnership between the ministry and federal and local government agencies, as well as private sector institutions.

He added: This partnership includes organizing a package of various events and programs that promoted a culture of awareness of the decision and its standards and controls aimed at protecting workers from exposure to direct sunlight and stress as a result of high temperatures and humidity.

Al-Ammari indicated that the Ministry is keen to enhance the role of community participation in monitoring the implementation of the decision, which led to the interaction of society and its members with the decision and its various procedures, which confirms everyone’s keenness on the safety of workers, reflecting the humanitarian role of the Emirati society.

He stated that the ministry has strengthened the monitoring and inspection tools for private sector facilities that are supported by smart inspection programs in addition to community monitoring, to ensure full compliance with the application of the requirements and controls of the decision, in addition to the commitment to implement precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19). He called on community members to contact the call center at the toll-free number 80060 to report any case that violates the decision, as the center receives calls in four languages ​​around the clock.

The residents of the “assessment” centers monitor the violations, as the ministry receives these reports in accordance with the procedures and controls followed.

Patrols and Procedures

For his part, Abdullah Lashkari, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, said: “We are working in coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources in many matters, including the decision to ban work at noon.”

He pointed out that the Permanent Committee of Workers in Dubai will survey the areas in the emirate, whether in workers’ housing or work sites, to raise awareness of the importance of adhering to the decision, by talking to workers in their languages, as well as placing awareness posters in many languages. He stated that there will also be awareness of occupational health and safety procedures, noting that there will be 11 patrols in the Emirate of Dubai run by the Permanent Committee of Workers in the Emirate, whose mission is to raise awareness of the decision, and it starts from twelve noon until three thirty in the afternoon daily during the period of application of the decision. Lashkri stated that among the tasks and roles of these patrols is the distribution of sunshades, juices and water to workers, stressing the importance of the “noon work ban” in preserving workers’ health and occupational safety.

He noted the strategic partnership with the private sector in implementing the resolution and achieving its goals, as well as the active societal role in monitoring its implementation, which reflects the prevailing human values ​​in Emirati society.

The commitment of private sector establishments to the decision to ban the performance of work performed under the sun and in open places last year amounted to about 99%, and the inspectors of the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources carried out, during the period of application of the decision last year, more than 1,145 field visits aimed at emphasizing the need to provide a safe work environment. For workers to maintain their safety and awareness of the dangers of exposure to direct sunlight during the ban period.

health necessity

Dr. Hisham Gad, a specialist in internal medicine at the Modern International Hospital in Dubai, says about the health importance of stopping work at noon in the summer: “There is no doubt that exposure to high temperatures with scorching sun rays leads to many diseases, the most important of which is what is called heat stroke.” He added: “In this case, a person loses a large amount of water through profuse sweating, especially if he is not compensated by drinking a lot of fluids, especially water, and thus loses the necessary salts, and thus the various organs of the body are affected, the most important of which are the brain and kidneys.” He pointed out that when a person is exposed to the high sun for a long time, he feels severe dizziness, dizziness, imbalance with profuse sweating, and if the situation continues for a longer period, this may lead to loss of consciousness, and then death if the patient is not treated quickly.

Gad stated that the UAE is aware of these potential health risks; Therefore, the competent authorities have enacted decisions that criminalize and prevent employers from leaving workers in the afternoon on very hot days to work for fear of being harmed, stressing that stopping work at noon enhances and increases their productivity as their safety and health are preserved.

Preventative measurements

The decision includes implementing a package of preventive measures and controls aimed at protecting workers from exposure to direct sunlight, as well as implementing and implementing a set of awareness and guidance initiatives, in partnership with a number of government and private agencies and institutions.

The decision obligates employers to post in a prominent place in the workplace a schedule of daily working hours, provided that it is in a language that the worker understands, in addition to the Arabic language. The decision also obligates employers to provide appropriate preventive means to protect workers from the dangers of injuries that may result from the use of machines and other work tools, and to follow all other prevention methods prescribed in the Labor Law and the ministerial decisions implementing it, and workers must follow the instructions aimed at protecting them from dangers and to refrain from doing any act that would obstruct the instructions.

Legal responsibility

According to the decision, the employer shall be responsible for violating the employment of workers during the ban period, as well as anyone who employs a worker who is not legally allowed to use him, and employs him in violation of the provisions of this decision, which obligates employers who employ workers to provide them with a shaded place to rest during their period of absence from work. the work. According to the decision, the daily working hours in the morning and evening periods or in either of them do not exceed eight working hours, and if the worker works for more than that during the twenty-four hours, the increase is considered an additional work for which the worker receives an additional wage, according to the provisions of the Law Regulating Relationships the work. Every facility that does not comply with the terms and conditions of the decision shall be penalized with a fine of 5,000 dirhams for each worker and a maximum of 50,000 dirhams in the case of multiple workers being employed during the ban period, in addition to stopping the file of the violating facility or lowering its classification in the establishments classification system approved by the Ministry. Depending on the severity of the violation committed.