The Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft will deliver Russian products for NASA astronaut Mark Vande Haya and JAXA representative Akihiko Hoshide. Reported on June 11 TASS with reference to Alexander Agureev, Head of the Crew Nutrition Department of the International Space Station (ISS) of the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He noted that Hoshide will be provided with 38 products: deli meats, beef with mayonnaise, goulash, meat in jelly, omelette with chicken meat, chicken meat with nutmeg, chicken meat with prunes, beef tongue in jelly, eggplant caviar, squash caviar, meat with barley porridge, borsch with meat, pickle with meat, kharcho soup, cottage cheese with sea buckthorn puree and others.

At the same time, 51 items will be delivered to the NASA astronaut, which includes kharcho and peasant soups, the head of the department said.

At the request of Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, mustard, table horseradish, lecho ketchup will be delivered to orbit. Fresh fruits and vegetables will also be sent by cargo ship.

“From the list made by relatives – cheese, smoked sausages, dry-cured chicken chips, student’s original cocktail, roasted almonds, a mixture of nuts with raisins, dried fruits, chocolate, marmalade, uncooked sausages, orange juice with pulp, juicy birch juice, apple juice , sweets “Squirrel”, “Mishka clubfoot”, candied banana fruits, dried cranberries, dried apricots, etc. ” – noted Agureev.

The launch of the Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft is scheduled for the night of June 30. Currently, there are seven crew members on board the ISS: Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Wande Hai, Shane Kimbrow and Megan MacArthur, ESA astronaut Tom Peske and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide.

Earlier on April 18, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin announced that Russia would continue to participate in the ISS project after 2025 only if US sanctions were lifted. He noted that the sanctions must be lifted immediately, otherwise the Russian Federation refuses to work with the United States and will deploy its own station in space.

On April 18, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Yuri Borisov spoke about Moscow’s plans to withdraw from the ISS project from 2025 and start creating its own orbital station.