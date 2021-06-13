Sohu has named a product that is unusable when combined with potatoes. Writes about this “Inosmi”.

The material says that potatoes have a lot of dietary fiber, which has a positive effect on the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. Drinking it regularly will help remove toxins from the body and prevent constipation.

The fiber contained in the vegetable can improve the skin and have a beneficial effect on the acid-base balance in the body of women, thus helping to maintain beauty and youth.

Also, potatoes contain a lot of glucose and various elements that are necessary for the growth and development of a child’s body and the normal functioning of an adult.

However, potatoes cannot be combined with certain foods, namely tomatoes. Experts advise not to put tomatoes when frying potatoes, otherwise it will negatively affect the absorption of nutrients and lead to digestive upset.

Previously, nutritionists have named a product that is unsuitable for consumption when combined with fresh cucumbers. Experts do not recommend eating cucumbers with peanuts as it can lead to diarrhea, discomfort, and other problems. After using one of these products, you should take an hour break and only after that move on to another.