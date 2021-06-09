Scientists from the American Heart Association have named a product that reduces the risk of heart attack. This is reported by Express.

According to experts, olive oil may help reduce the risk of heart disease. The study involved 63,867 women and 35,512 men from 1990 to 2014. Every four years, they filled out a questionnaire in which they answered questions about their diet and lifestyle.

The researchers found that those who ate more than half a tablespoon of olive oil each day had a 15 percent lower risk of heart disease and a 21 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease. At the same time, consuming more olive oil did not affect the risk of stroke.

In February 2020, cardiologists at the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland reported that sleeping twice a week could help reduce the risk of heart attack by 48 percent. So, for those participants in the experiment who slept every day during the day, the risk of a heart attack did not decrease, but increased. Those who took naps twice a week reduced their risk of heart attack, and the duration of sleep was not critical in their case.