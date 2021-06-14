Procurement Hus transferred its Procurement unit to new management, due to problems in the legal implementation of procurement

Earlier in June, it emerged that police had launched a preliminary investigation into Hus’s illegal procurement.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) says that it has temporarily transferred its Procurement unit to the new management. The head of the unit has been appointed until the end of 2022 Leena Koponen. Previously, the Procurement unit was under Hus Logistics.

Hus says in the press release that the administrative transfer is based on the need to speed up the cancellation of the trade debt, which has arisen over the years. In addition, the bulletin mentions the problems that the hospital district has had in legally procuring.

STT said last week that, based on an internal audit report on Hus, approximately 300 irregular procurements have been identified in 2019–2021. The most recent non-contractual or non-competitive purchases have been found this year.

Hus says in a statement that not all irregular procurements have been identified, some are late and the number of unfinished procurements exceeds the estimated procurement decision capacity.

Police told STT last week that they had launched a preliminary investigation into Hus’s illegal procurement. The police are investigating the matter on suspicion of breach of duty. No individual is in doubt at this stage.

Husin shortcomings related to procurement became public in the summer of 2019, when BTI reported suspicions related to the matter.

At the time, the consortium’s internal audit suspected that Hus, which was operating with taxpayers’ money, might have made purchases worth up to tens of millions of euros without a tender.

A spot check on DNA analyzes had revealed that these purchases had been made without competition for two years for EUR 1.7 million.

