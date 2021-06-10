The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah, Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, stated that one of the “Friday Market” stores in Masafi was exposed to a fire, at dawn yesterday, and the preemptive measures in force in the market prevented the flames from spreading to the rest of the market’s stores, and the fire was controlled by Without any injuries or casualties.

He explained that as soon as he received a report about the accident, at 1:53 am yesterday, a first responder car was sent from Masafi Center, and it was found that the fire had broken out in a store selling pottery and children’s toys, and the Manama Center of the Ajman Civil Defense General Administration was sought, and the fire was surrounded and prevented. Its extension to the rest of the other stores, especially since the store contained flammable materials such as textiles, carpets and furniture, and the fire resulted in material losses.

It is noteworthy that a huge fire broke out in the “Friday Market” in 2015, and caused the destruction of the contents of 13 shops selling carpets and vegetables, and no human casualties or suffocation were recorded, and Fujairah Civil Defense teams participated in extinguishing the fire, in partnership with Ajman Civil Defense, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Dhaid. Last year, the market witnessed the burning of four shops, without any human casualties recorded.

Al Tunaiji confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the fires in the “Friday Market” had decreased as a result of the preemptive measures imposed by his administration on the shops in the market, and obligating them to meet security and safety requirements.

He explained that the proactive measures are represented in four points, the most important of which are mandatory requirements in the security and safety of shops and commercial and industrial facilities, the increase in the number of centers points to cover all regions of the emirate, the record speed reached by the centers to respond to fire reports, in addition to training their cadres, refining their skills and raising the level of their professional performance.

He added that the department is working according to a distinct system to achieve the vision and mission of the Ministry of Interior, by taking advantage of the available tools and internal environmental analysis, to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges, and to come up with several strategic initiatives to ensure the achievement of the required strategic goals, in addition to focusing on the risk register to study the surrounding conditions. and develop appropriate initiatives.

He said that sudden inspection visits are carried out to commercial and industrial facilities on an ongoing basis, to ensure the implementation of preventive measures and compliance with security and safety requirements, the availability of extinguishers in shops, and linking them to an alarm system in the event of fires, the availability of safety equipment, and non-compliant facilities are violated in order to preserve the safety of citizens and residents of the emirate.

Al Tunaiji added that “Friday Market” shops are periodically inspected, and workers are sensitized to the need to adhere to the required requirements, explaining that “Friday Market” is one of the popular markets in the emirate, and depends on the warning system during the occurrence of fires, which contributes to direct interaction with fires and prevents Extension, especially that the market contains highly flammable materials such as carpets, textiles, furniture and children’s toys, and it is easy for fires to spread very quickly.

He stressed that the administration is keen to raise the level of preparedness through rapid intervention in the face of accidents, pointing out that the civil defense centers respond in the seven jurisdictions, and two points in the Al-Hail and profitable areas within 5.7 minutes, which contributes to reducing the number of injuries and material losses.

He explained that one of the proactive measures is the rehabilitation and training of civil defense employees at the Civil Defense Academy, refining their skills and raising the level of professional performance through their participation in specialized training courses that qualifies them technically to keep pace with the development witnessed by the country in all aspects of life.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

