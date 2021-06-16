It is a return to the Biancoceleste: as a player, he had played for three seasons in the team before stopping in 2017

Genoa – Sandro Sukno is the new coach of the Pro Recco. Born in Dubrovnik on June 30, 1990, in the last season he coached Primorac Kotor, in Montenegro; he is Ivica Tucak’s deputy in the Croatian national team that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

It is about a return in blue and white: as a player, in fact, Sukno played for three seasons in Pro Recco before stopping, in December 2017, for a heart problem.

