Finally, the script planned on the last day of Tercera was fulfilled. The fourth place of salvation is for Huércal-Overa, after yesterday’s comfortable victory (3-0) against Plus Ultra in their field, El Hornillo. His rival did not play anything and at 19 minutes a double by Bells sowed tranquility in Almeria. The locals depended on themselves and with that result they have already finished salvation. In the second half the third fell, to seal more if possible a stay directed the previous day in Totana. That was a giant step, fully confirmed yesterday in front of his audience.

This permanence means that the other three teams that awaited the failure of the Almería consume their descent to Preferential. They are Olímpico de Totana, Minerva and Churra, three clubs that had been in the category for many seasons. Those from Totana fell against a Minera that showed its potential in this second phase. Those from Llano del Beal won 4-2 in a game in which the locals went ahead twice, and the visitors equalized.

But the miners, in the final stretch, sentenced to take the three points and lead the Olímpico to the descent. Neither did they get the victory they needed to dream of Churra, which was the one who had the worst in order to achieve the goal: they needed to win and that his other three rivals lost. The CAP Ciudad and the greens achieved a 2-2 that leaves Churra out of the Third after a decade in Group XIII.

With the draw of Minerva against Muleño, those of Alums also confirmed their fall to Preferente. Thus, Olímpico, Churra and Minerva will accompany Lorca FC, Plus Ultra and Muleño, who already lost their options to stay a few weeks ago. CAP Ciudad, Minera, Huércal-Overa and El Palmar, meanwhile, will compete again in Third.