Private schools have devised several methods to prevent students from resorting to cheating in the end-of-school exams that started yesterday, most notably changing exam questions automatically through the electronic system, after they were unified for all students, changing questions, and rearranging them for each student, in addition to the obligation to open Cameras and sound, and prevent the student from using books, pens, smart and electronic devices and papers while taking the exam remotely.

The schools attributed their implementation of the new procedures to preventing students from circulating exam questions and answers through the WhatsApp application, and limiting any attempt to cheat among those who take exams at the end of the academic year remotely in their homes, or students who present them in the classroom.

Principals and officials of private schools, Mona Serhal, Ruba Al-Shanti, Rabah Al-Jaafari, and Diaa Al-Thalani, told Emirates Today that during the past exams, the circulation of questions via the WhatsApp application was monitored among students studying remotely in their homes, in an attempt to cheat. Find out the correct answers.

They added that before the start of the exams at the end of the current academic year, new electronic methods and procedures were devised to reduce cheating among students, and from the circulation of exam questions, by changing exam questions automatically through the electronic system, after they were standardized for all students, flipping the questions, and switching their numbers. , so that it becomes different for each student.

They pointed out that the exam questions will be different, and no student will find his question with another student, and the first question in the exams will be available to some students as the last question, which will prevent students from cheating or wasting their time in order to try to help others, or get the correct answer. .

They pointed out that despite the implementation of the new procedures for the first time through the electronic system to reduce cheating, students will be obligated to open cameras and sound during exams, and prevent the presence of books, pens, smart and electronic devices and papers in front of the student during the examination through the electronic system, in addition to preventing him from turning around him. To the right or left, to reduce any attempt to cheat or to help his family members.

They added that remote monitoring of students in past exams did not limit cheating attempts among them, in light of the circulation of questions and answers through the (WhatsApp) application, the repetition of errors among students as a result of cheating and the circulation of false information, noting that the creation of new electronic methods will contribute to determining the level of each exam. Student, 100% fraud prevention.

They stated that a technical team of IT specialists was provided to assist students during the examinations, in case they encountered any technical or technical malfunctions in the electronic system during the exams, as a result of the pressure on the electronic program, and the entry of all students, supervisors and observers into the electronic system at the same time. Noting that the exam questions will focus on what is stated in the curricula directly, and will also include questions from outside the curriculum, to measure students’ self-skills, and scientific and cognitive level.

They explained that the exam time will be an hour and a half, and the electronic system will be closed automatically for all students, as soon as the exam time ends, so all students must write their names as soon as they enter the electronic system, and press the send button after completing the answer to the exam questions with the importance of Review the questions, and ensure that they are answered correctly before closing the electronic system.

• Obligating students to open cameras and sound when performing the exam remotely.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

