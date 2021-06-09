On World Oceans Day, Disney and its various brands will present documentaries that expose the problems and mysteries behind these areas on the planet.

National Geographic will broadcast a television special that will begin with Paradise in the oceanby executive producer Martin Sheen. Through the images, the birth of the global movement to protect the seas will be recounted. The transmission will be at 7.30 pm

Also, we will see the expedition that NatGeo carried out in favor of marine conservation. The trip, which led to a documentary called Antarctic Peninsula, was carried out in conjunction with the Governments and scientists of Chile and Argentina in 2019.

The objective of the project is to support the aforementioned countries to create a 670,000 km2 marine protected area along the peninsula.

Pristine Seas Antarctica, the new documentary from National Greographic. Photo: Disney Plus

According to La Tercera, the expedition departed from Chile, specifically from Punta Arenas, to the peninsula, crossing the Drake Pass and passing through the South Shetland Islands, King George Islands and later to Deception Island.

The special will be available from June 8 through the National Geographic signal from 9.05 pm

Other documentaries to watch on Disney Plus

For him World Oceans Day, the streaming service shared a list of its most popular titles to watch on its service.

The whales

Into the okavango

The kingdom of the blue whale

Bermuda triangle sharks

Oil Spill of the Century

The secret of Atlantis

The ice