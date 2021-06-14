STALKER 2: is the sequel to the cult game with which it shares its name. After more than ten years of waiting, an expansion in between and some problems in its development we already have a date and, above all, a very clear idea of ​​what to expect from this second part that will have as a subtitle Heart of Chernobyl. We tell you everything you need to know.

It’s been so long since we last explored the post-apocalyptic world of the classic STALKER, that seeing its sequel in action during the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 was thrilling. It was only a few minutes, but enough to get an idea of ​​what to expect from STALKER 2. With a graphic section which has attracted the attention of many for what has been achieved at this point in environments and lighting, STALKER 2 would transport us to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

This first person shooter game will be packed with dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies and powerful artifacts. Some of the horrible mutant creatures that have been seen during this presentation. In fact, GSC Game World has been working so that each and every one of them has unique and exclusive behavior patterns. In addition, there will be several subtypes of mutants, which makes their behavior even less predictable. Of course, there will be regions with lairs teeming with these mutants that will hunt in large groups, which I hope will be very challenging.

Exploration will be essential in the sequel to STALKER, as it will be the means to get hold of valuable artifacts and secrets hiding in the Exclusion Zone. During this gameplay video, devastating anomalies were revealed that will have to be very careful as we search for items of great value scattered in these regions. In this installment, the Exclusion Zone would have changed dramatically after the explosion of the second reactor in 2006, creating a fertile ground for the different factions at war. As we have learned, the core of the area hides the source of incredible power that represents a serious threat for survivors who are featured in the game. In the role of a lone explorer, STALKER 2 proposes a open world photorealistic that will house a good amount of alternatives in its narrative depending on our choices. Something that will be reflected in the different characters that we will meet during the game, some will be friendly, others, not so much.

During the video presented at the Microsoft conference, intense shootings were seen in which we will have a good number of firearms at our disposal. Being able to choose from more than 30 types of weapons with numerous modifications that allow to create hundreds of different lethal combinations.

STALKER 2 is coming next April 28, 2022 to PC and Xbox Series X | S exclusively, not being accessible from any of the Xbox One versions. A declaration of intent on the power that the game intends to display on our screens.

5 things you should know about STALKER 2 STALKER 2 will arrive on April 28, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X | S. Available from day one on Game Pass.

We will have a huge number of weapons and improvements that will allow you to create multiple combinations.

STALKER 2 will have a large open world full of details to discover.

There will be several subtypes of mutants, with less predictable behavior.

It is an FPS with touches of horror and a non-linear story.

