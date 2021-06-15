The police of the Primorsky Territory detained two underage girls who desecrated the monument to the Hero of Russia Oleg Peshkov. This was announced on Tuesday, June 15, in the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that the violators pulled out the flower plantations, scattered them around the square, and also desecrated the monument to the Russian pilot.

“The duty station received a message from a 66-year-old local resident that unknown persons on Kalininskaya Street desecrated the memorial named after Hero of Russia Oleg Peshkov, and also pulled out flower plantations and scattered them around the park. After examining the recordings of CCTV cameras, the police officers identified the persons involved in this offense. They turned out to be underage girls aged 14 and 15, ”the regional department said in a statement.

Both offenders were taken to the police station as part of further proceedings. Law enforcement officers intend to send information about the girls to educational institutions of the Arsenyevsky urban district.

On November 4, 2015, during the Russian military operation in Syria, a Turkish fighter jet shot down a Russian Su-24, piloted by Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Peshkov. Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded the deceased pilot the title of Hero of Russia. Oleg Peshkov was buried in Lipetsk at the city cemetery on December 2, 2015. At the end of November this year, a monument was unveiled at his grave. The monument was designed by the pilot’s widow.

At the end of June 2016, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to Moscow in which he apologized for the incident and expressed interest in improving relations between states.