Prime Matter, a new publisher video game born of Koch Media, made his big reveal during the Summer Game Fest, promising the arrival of 12 new titles that include old acquaintances.

With a small but informative trailer, showed the proposals with which this brand will make its debut, and Payday 3 is among them.

Many of these titles are currently in the early stages of development, but Prime Matter revealed some in a very advanced state.

Payday 3, which had already been talked about several months ago, will be launched under the shelter of this new publisher, although there are still a few years to go, since it is agreed for sometime in 2023.

It will be available for PC and consoles, so don’t worry, you can surely play it.

The Last Oricru is a new IP that promises to give us an immersive experience, putting us in a world where your decisions and alliances set the course for the game.

Its premiere is scheduled for 2022, but it’s worth keeping a close eye on it.

This year will not run out of games, and Prime Matter confirmed two of them. The first is Kings Bounty 2, a turn-based combat RPG that promises to be darker than its predecessor. The second is Encased, a tactical RPG that will be available in September.

Of course there are many more games, and here are some of them:

Gungrave GORE: A third person action shooter where we will face many enemies putting ourselves in the shoes of an anti hero.

The Chant: The terror could not be left out, and this time we will face a mysterious hidden threat in a spiritual retreat.

Final Form: A frenetic themed shooter cyberpunk.

Dolmen: A third person Action RPG developed in Brazil. Your goal is to restore the timeline, but it won't be easy.

Echoes of the End: One of the games that take potential out of the Unreal Engine 5 . So far it is known that it will be for a player, but the studio continues to work hard on it.

Scars Above: A thematic title sci fi where combat and exploration will be the main axes.

Last but not least, we will have the return of the Painkiller, which are also on the agenda, but will take a few more months or years to develop.

Prime Matter It also has under its shelter games such as Kingdom Come Deliverance and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, which will soon receive new versions for other consoles.

We will surely see more of this distributor in the coming months, and with its 12 studios, creative stories will not be lacking.

