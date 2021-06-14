Armando Madonna’s Spring travels under full sail, first in the standings and only one point from the possibility of going to mathematically play the playoff semifinals for the tricolor of the category. From Oristanio and Satriano, passing through Casadei Stankovic, there are many talents on the launch pad, also enhanced by the Lombard technical work, but at the end of the year he could say goodbye to the Nerazurri to start a new adventure.

To date, Inter has not yet found an agreement with him for the renewal of the contract expiring next June. Madonna earns a salary of around 80,000 euros net per season but the cost policy imposed by Zhang does not seem to spare him either. In his place, the Under 18 coach, Cristian Chivu, legend of the treble to whom Inter is ready to entrust the Primavera team, is ready. In the meantime, there is still a championship match plus the playoffs to face, who knows if Madonna will be able to change Zhang’s mind.