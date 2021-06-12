On March 12, José Conesa Giménez, the founder of the Primafrio group, passed away at the age of 87. His death in Murcia hardly deserved an obituary in the newspapers of the region. Three months later, the company he founded more than 60 years ago has announced its intention to go public for a value of between 1,300 and 1,700 million euros. Audacity in times of pandemic for a company unknown to the general public.

The history of this transport emporium begins modestly in 1963 when José Conesa Giménez created, together with his wife Josefina Alcaraz, Paconsa, a small trucking company in the Spain of developmentalism, which soon found a place among the multitude of companies that then they were being created in the sector.

Paconsa made so much noise in subsequent decades that the venture capital company Impala, formerly known as Suala, founded by Ana Patricia Botín as president of Banesto, decided to acquire a majority stake for 43 million euros in April 2003. The Murcian company then had a fleet of 400 trucks, employed 500 workers and had a turnover of 62 million euros.

Two years later, Paconsa presented suspension of payments. Officially, the cause was due to an increase in the price of fuel and tolls, which could not be transferred to transport prices. But unofficially, it was highlighted that the operation had been designed with unaffordable financial costs due to the signing of a self-loan (with guarantees from the acquired company itself) of 114 million euros. And the new owners of the fund did not hesitate to assign themselves astronomical salaries, with flights in private planes and all kinds of perks, as if they had acquired DHL, instead of a modest but leading Murcian transport company.

The Conesa, with José Esteban and Juan Ignacio at the helm, sons of the patriarch, followed their own and based on the Paconsa ravine, they created Primafrio in 2007. Its activity remained the same, but with the addition of focusing on refrigerated transport, which allowed it to place with much more guarantees all the fruits, vegetables and vegetables from the garden and greenhouses of Murcia and Huelva in all European markets. In addition, they were able to see the importance of agreements with international partners such as SNCF, the French public railway with which they founded Primavia for intermodal freight transport.

Primafrio had a turnover of 457 million in 2020, 11% more than in the previous year, with a net profit of 63.5 million, almost triple than in 2019. Not only has the pandemic not taken its toll but it has triggered its sales and its margin due to the increase in demand for food products in the European markets due to the confinement combined with the fall in the price of fuel.

Primafrio, which occupies the fifth position in the ranking of companies by regional sales, has built in Alhama de Murcia a true transport city with an area of ​​almost 400,000 square meters, with 106 loading and unloading docks, information systems and communications, workshops, its own service station with 32 pumps, laundry, rest areas for drivers, restaurant, toy library and cafeteria.

Its main tool is the fleet of 2,000 trucks that circulate almost 24 hours a day to deliver green goods throughout Europe. Its 3,800 drivers work three shifts a day to keep all that driving force moving. It must be taken into account that of Primafrio’s income, the German market represents 35%, the Spanish market 25% and the British market 9%. To coordinate this huge traffic, the company has its own communication systems and computer applications.

Lidl’s shadow push

But, what is the secret of this Murcian company? Industry experts point out that it has a lot to do with the figure of Juan García Lax, a Murcian who established his headquarters in Germany, one of the main distributors of fruit and vegetables throughout Europe and also of the Lidl group, a German firm to the that the operator was bound.

Juan García Lax is known in the sector as an old fruit and vegetable purchasing agent at the service of the German group Lidl for the supply of its more than 10,000 stores in some thirty countries. From the Murcian’s position in the German group, Lidl decided that its large fruit and vegetable transport operations from Spain to all of Europe would be carried out through the fleet of the Murcian company. It was a decision that catapulted the group. The results must have been positive for both parties as this policy of collaboration will also be carried out in the strategy of the landing of the distribution group in the United States.

In sector media there is a division of opinions. Some estimate that the weight and power of Juan García Lax in the group’s decisions, as the Lidl man who put all its logistics for Europe in the hands of Primafrio, is very high, although it does not appear officially. Other businessmen in the sector deny this and point out that no one has been able to prove that they have a stake in the group.

Lidl is one of the largest exporters from Spain of fruit and vegetables, currently representing an average of 14% of all exports in the sector, with about 1.8 million tons from small red fruits from Huelva to Valencian citrus fruits and Murcian vegetable.