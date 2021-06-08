The heads of major countries, their prime ministers, ministers, and even the managers of the municipalities of their capitals are subjected to assault by the public, stalkers, haters, discontented, the bereaved, the unemployed and even the insane. And throughout human history, there were cases immortalized by biographies and books, as did Jabla bin Al-Ayham, one of the Ghassanid kings. He converted to Islam recently, and he used to circumambulate the Kaaba in his long, arrogant dress, as was the custom of their kings. The king slapped the bedouin on his face, and he smashed his nose, and because the caliph on that day was Omar Ibn Al-Khattab, and he is the Faisal and Al-Faruq whom the blame of the blamer does not take in God, and he is the one who ordered the Coptic to beat the son of the governor of Egypt Amr Ibn Al-Aas, after he brought the batterer and the battered, And in the presence of the governor’s father in the city to take the victim from the executioner in front of his eyes, after he was subjected and beaten in Egypt, and he said his words that were written in the International Court of Justice in “The Hague” and some American universities that study law: “When did you enslave people, and you were born? Their dead are free.”… Strike the son of the honorable!

Jibla bin al-Ayham was afraid that he would be humiliated and reprised, and he was the Ghassanid king, so he fled at night, leaving Islam, returning to his Christianity.. It is strange that there is another person named Jabla bin al-Ayham from Egypt, who killed Caliph Othman bin Affan!

Today, the harm and slap that befalls presidents from people’s anger, and throwing tomatoes and rotten eggs at their bulletproof cars, as a kind of soft violence from protest, and perhaps the incident of “Al-Zaydi,” the Iraqi journalist, who threw his shoes at the American President “Bush Jr.”, and the president avoided them with an intuitive speed that we did not believe. In it, in the care of his guards, it is strange that Muntadhar al-Zaidi himself was thrown in the face by an Iraqi citizen who considered him a supporter of Saddam at a press conference in Paris!

In Europe, the phenomenon of slapping and slapping on the cheek or even punching in the face is repeated, and the incident of French President “Macron” in southeastern France yesterday is not the only and the last. Some of these presidents, especially those with a military background, prefer shooting and assassination rather than a dishonorable slap in the face. De Gaulle himself was subjected to an assassination attempt, and he is the historical president of France. African presidents prefer fistfights with opponents, and no one touches his nose or face with a slap or even fencing with knives and white weapons than being humiliated in front of his tribesmen or throwing an old sandal in his face, as the Iranian president was subjected to him. Ahmadinejad twice during his presidency, as well as Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh in New York, French President Sarkozy and Hollande, but the matter with the heads of the Soviet Union is different. President Nikita Khrushchev took off his shoes and struck the podium of speeches in the nations The United States, the task of throwing shoes is not limited to men angry at the responsible men. Hillary Clinton was subjected to a woman’s shoe throwing by a woman, and I think it is more harmful than the men’s shoes that have no high heels, no pointed end, and no soft female face that is always afraid of distortion. .