The federal government wants to support the economy in Germany with further aid in the coming months. With which? The press conference on Wednesday morning in the ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The economy is really picking up after a month-long lockdown.

: The economy is really picking up after a month-long lockdown. Nevertheless, the federal government is planning further Covid-19 economic aid by the end of September – about short-time work.

– about short-time work. The Press conference by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil from 11.30 a.m. here in ticker.

Munich / Berlin – Germany opens up. The 7-day incidence * is falling significantly and rapidly in many places in the coronavirus pandemic *.

Life and confidence are returning to the streets. And: the economy should be given strong support after a tough lockdown * that lasted for months. The federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * announced further economic aid until the end of September. On this Wednesday morning, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD *) will reveal details and specific points from 11.30 a.m.

Before that, however, the first information leaked out. The “Tagesschau” of the ARD reports that the simplified access rules for short-time work are to be extended by a further three months beyond the end of June. It is about stabilizing employment relationships and thereby avoiding unemployment and, if possible, bankruptcies as far as possible, according to the federal government. Companies from industries that are financially burdened by the Corona crisis * should be supported in the following way:

retail trade

Entertainment industry

Travel and tourism industry

Hotel and restaurant services

One planned concrete measure: social security contributions for lost working hours during short-time work are to be borne by the state. According to the “Tagesschau”, the Federal Ministry of Labor expects additional spending on the public budget of 2.6 billion euros. Germany has already paid 13 billion euros for short-time work since the beginning of 2021. According to Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU), the Federal Republic had approved a total of 99.97 billion euros in corona economic aid by May 10 *. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had once promised that the company wanted to catapult companies that were failing because of the crisis “with the bazooka” out of the hole. Apparently, this strategy is now to be continued.

Track the Press conference with Minister Hubertus Heil this Wednesday morning from 11.30 a.m. here in the ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA