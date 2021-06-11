‘Master and Commander: on the other side of the world’ was one of the great films of 2003, although more critical than box office, since it was far from being the great public success that Fox expected, which prevented the possibilities of promoting a saga based on the books by Patrick O’Brian on which the film had been based and as its director Peter Weir wished. It was partly the fault of another movie about sailboats and pirates, the first of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, which was released the same year as Peter Weir’s film and swept the box office, to the point of promoting a series of sequels that seem not finished.

That film showed how when empires were won at sea, the strength of a nation depended on the courage of a few. There is no one more courageous, more honored and more committed to the war efforts of the British Empire than HMS Surprise Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe). In 1805, in the midst of the Napoleonic wars, Aubrey received orders to capture the flagship of the French Navy, a ship far superior to his that goes by the name of Acheron. When the Gallic ship launches a surprise counterattack, Aubrey, despite the enormous damage suffered by his ship and its loyal crew, makes the crucial decision to pursue it across the South Seas and thus fulfill his mission.

But ‘Master and Commander’ has been increasing its cult over the years, becoming a film for which a certain public feels great affection … as was seen recently, when a tweeter put the film to birth and The internet teamed up with actor Russell Crowe in lashing out at the author of the tweet.

In Hollywood they have taken note of this popular acceptance, because according to Deadline it is already mobilizing to put up a new installment of ‘Master and Commander’, 18 years after the premiere of the first. It is 20th Century Studios (new name of the remains of Fox after its absorption by Disney) the studio that plans to do so, having already signed the writer Patrick Ness (responsible for both the novel and the film script of ‘A monster comes to see me ‘) to take over the script.

The original ‘Master and Commander’ adapted three O’Brian books, while this new installment plans to look back at the first of them, published in 1969, which means that the new installment will be a prequel, focusing on how they met Captain Jack Aubrey (previously played by Russell Crowe) and surgeon Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany). The need for younger performers could imply that neither Crowe nor Bettany would repeat, but nothing is confirmed yet and only the studio’s intention to place Aubrey on his first voyage as captain aboard HMS Surprise has been leaked. A new opportunity for O’Brian’s novels to create a successful franchise. And since everything is now in the hands of Disney, Uncle Scrooge’s studio will worry so that when this prequel is released there will not be any ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ on the horizon that can overshadow it.