D.he German Non-Fiction Prize has been awarded for the first time. At an event in the Humboldt Forum of the Berlin Palace, which took place in front of a small audience because of the pandemic, the winning title among the eight candidates nominated in March was announced on Monday evening: “Hegel’s World” by Jürgen Kaube. With this book, published by Rowohlt Verlag, the author succeeded in presenting an equally elegant and slightly ironic depiction, which Georg Friedrich Wilhelm Hegel makes understandable as an inspiration for the present. The winner, the FAZ editor responsible for the features section, will receive 25,000 euros, the remaining seven nominees will each receive 2,500 euros.

The prize, awarded by the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels and largely sponsored by Deutsche Bank, is to be found alongside the German Book Prize, which has been awarded since 2005 on the day before the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair. The book prize honors a title that, in the eyes of the jury, can be considered the best novel of the year (after all, an epic verse was also included last year).

The broad field of the non-fiction book

The “Novel of the Year” chosen in October will now be followed by a “Non-Fiction Book of the Year” in the summer. Which of course sounds a bit more symmetrical than it actually is. Because as plausible as it may be to measure novels against one another, it is actually not very obvious in the broad field of non-fiction. This difficulty – and, as a result, a slight comic – is already demonstrated by the rankings of the non-fiction leaderboards compiled by the juries every month.



In the case of the new award, the jury was given a hint with the demand that the excellent non-fictional German original editions also have a “reference to current affairs”. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that there has been another highly endowed non-fiction prize since 2019, awarded by the Scientific Book Society in Darmstadt. But it also expresses the claim of the Börsenverein, not only to use the price to stimulate book sales – an obvious objective of a prize awarded by booksellers – but also to provide “food for thought that stimulates and enriches public discussions”.

Current payments of various kinds

How this should now be understood – that was the task of the seven-member jury to determine. She had pulled out of the affair well with the eight nominations for the first award. In Daniel Kossert’s “Flight – A Human History” (Siedler Verlag), the direct reference to current events is just as obvious as in times of rampant “science skepticism” in the explanations of scientific procedures that Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim in “The smallest common reality” ( Droemer) there. And that also applies to Asal Dardan’s “Considerations of a Barbarian” (Hoffmann & Campe), which revolve around a life between cultures, as well as Christoph Möller’s attempt to determine elements of a liberal politics, “degrees of freedom” (Suhrkamp).

This current reference is conveyed a little more in the award-winning book, Jürgen Kaubes “Hegel’s World”, in Heike Behrend’s “Autobiography of Ethnographic Research” (Matthes & Seitz) and Daniel Leese’s presentation of the way the Chinese Communist Party came to terms with the cultural revolution in “Mao’s long shadow” (CH Beck). And with the nomination of Michael Maars “The Snake in Wolf’s Clothing” (Rowohlt), forays into world literature using the guideline on the question of good style, made it clear to the jury that they could not be unduly restricted by specifying the reference to current affairs. The next eight nominations are due next spring.