In Cornwall, al G7 summit organized by Johnson, the first in person since the outbreak of the pandemic, the authoritative and respected Italy of Mario Draghi. That of even exaggerated and embarrassing praise from world leaders and the bilateral con Biden (as if they were two old friends by the sea). Images that can be used to sell a fictitious and constructed country through the media. A country that seems to have finally solved its historic problems and that today, thanks to the political weight of the former president of the European Central Bank, is able to gain respect in the main summit that brings together the powerful of the Earth.

Too bad that here in Italy, among mortals, the problems are always the same. Exactly the ones from before. Two examples of all. Endless queues especially on the weekend Ligurian motorways due to work with long single-lane sections. Even four or five hours to travel 80 kilometers and, obviously-rightly, disappointed and angry citizens. Just the tourism (and Liguria is a tip of the industry) should be the driving force of the recovery and yet, incredibly, there are the usual troubles of all years. Didn’t they know the holiday trips would be resumed? Didn’t they tell us that tourism is decisive for the rebirth of the pandemic? No way.

Second example, of a completely different nature. Only on Saturday more than 700 illegal immigrants landed in Lampedusa and, of course, the island is collapsing again. But how, and what about Draghi’s meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the Libyan premier? And the many reassurances of the ministers Di Maio and Lamorgese? Like Mina’s famous song, ‘words words’. In fact, everyone now knows perfectly well that neither Germany nor France, the two main EU countries present at the G7 with Merkel and Macron, have no intention of taking a share of the migrants who land in Italy. Absolute zero, despite the empty words of our politicians who appeal to the EU.

In Cornwall the presumed Italy is staged, the one finally authoritative thanks to the executive of broad agreements; at home Italy is the usual Italian struggling with the usual messes and unable to assert itself. Despite SuperMario and his perfect English flaunted with Biden.