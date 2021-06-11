The convocation of the plenary session for the election of Noelia Arroyo as mayor raised in recent days several calls to massively concentrate this Saturday in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in support of the PP councilor or against. In the midst of the pandemic, at the protest demonstration of the UGT unions and Workers’ Commissions (CC OO) for the suspension of the Agreement on Working Conditions of the Consistory was added yesterday MC, who claimed to show the rejection of “transfuguismo”.

«The PP asks his own that tomorrow at 9 in the morning they fill the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. It is a provocation to the cartageneros of the most corrupt party, which now takes advantage of the transfuguismo. I demand that the rejection of Cartagena be expressed there from peace of mind, “said MC’s spokesman and former mayor, José López, in a video broadcast on social networks Twitter and Facebook.

This is how he reacted to the message that, in WhatsApp groups, the PP sent days ago to affiliates and militants. «Measures against the pandemic make it impossible for all of us to be inside the City Hall in an act of such relevance», Explains the text. And he adds that “will be enabled in the exhibition hall on the ground floor, free access until full capacity is reached.”

Mowed: “Lynching”



In any case, they launched the invitation that, “as the Popular Party family that we are, we share this moment and that our future mayor feel our warmth and pride” to regain the mayoralty. «Let us fill the Plaza del Ayuntamiento with that feeling. See you on Saturday! ”, They concluded. The president of the PP in Cartagena, Joaquín Segado, described as “despicable” the video released by López, because in front of «the celebration of the return of the PP to the mayoralty after 6 years MC to pretend a lynching of the militants of the PP».

Likewise, at 12 noon the PP will hold a meeting with the mayors of its party in municipalities with more than 50 thousand inhabitants. It will be at the Faculty of Business Sciences of the UPCT and will be attended by the national president of the PP, Pablo Casado.