The Powerpuff Girls They will return to the small screen with a live action version to tell us about the adult life of the protagonists: Bombón (Chloe Bennet), Bubble (Dove Cameron) and Acorn (Yana Perrault). Under this approach, fiction is expected to touch on topics such as the passage of adulthood, the search for one’s identity and its purpose in the world.

The fans are waiting for the result, especially after the pilot episode of the program did not convince Warner Bros. According to Deadline, Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are in charge of the rewriting that promises to satisfy the directors and the fans at the same time.

The heroines will return to the small screen. Photo: Composition / Cartoon Network

Much has been speculated about, which is why Dove Cameron spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the new pilot. In addition, he revealed that the leak of the script was not the reason that forced the studio to rethink the project and, consequently, the recording of the episode.

“I can’t talk about it yet because they are still changing it. It is something very curious. It was not decided to remake it because of the leak, but for other reasons. I’m actually really excited at the idea of ​​shooting the pilot again because I was texting the girls and we were like, ‘Oh. Well now we know what we are doing. What an incredible thing. ‘

The actress also noted that the tone of the show is very specific. “We will do like a puzzle. We will simply remove some things and add others. We want to leave everyone happy and that everything fits. I don’t think the script will change much, it will just look a little different, ”he explained to the specialized media.

The Powerpuff Girls live action will be directed by Maggie Kiley. Photo: Composition / The CW

Regarding her experience in the production and her role as Bubble, Cameron said that she was always associated with a cartoon because of the way she expressed herself. “Bringing a character that I love to life is a great opportunity. It’s fantastic, the best. Also have Diablo Cody in charge of the script and record it with the other girls. I have a lot of fun ”.

“Being a Bubble is exactly what I wanted to be, honestly. I can’t say anything but good things about this. I am very excited and excited to have everyone see how it turns out. I mean, it’s so much more than just watching girls flying around and fighting over a city. It’s the best job in the world ”, he concluded.

What will the Powerpuff series be about?

The plot will focus on some twenty-something super-powerful girls, who are frustrated at not having been able to enjoy their childhood due to their mission to protect the city of Saltadilla. However, things will change when a terrible danger threatens the world and forces the heroines to use their powers to stop it.