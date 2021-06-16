Power relations “Helsinki trauma” hovers over Geneva summit when Biden and Putin meet – HS follows the events of the day moment by moment

The presidents will meet for several hours in a tense atmosphere. There will be no joint press conference.

The United States presidential Joe Biden The most anticipated moment of the visit to Europe is today, Wednesday, when Biden will meet with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin In Geneva, Switzerland.

HS follows the events of the day moment by moment in a live follow-up to this article.

The meeting will be followed with great interest, as it is the first time Biden will meet Putin as president. Biden is much more critical of Putin than his predecessor Donald Trump.

According to the timetable published by the White House, Biden, Putin and the Federal President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin will settle for a joint photo at 2.25 pm Finnish time, after which the meeting of the two great power leaders will last for several hours.

The presidents will not hold a joint press conference, but each will have the opportunity to present their own version of the content and atmosphere of the meeting.

HS correspondents Anna-Sofia Berner and Jussi Niemeläinen tell in this article The tense relations between Russia and the United States and the background to the meeting between the two leaders.

Monitoring will be updated by HS journalists and correspondents in Geneva, Moscow, Washington, Brussels and Helsinki.