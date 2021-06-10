W.he doubted that Alfons Hörmann ignored the hint with the fence post? The President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) officially considers the devastating criticism of the ethics committee chaired by former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière of the management style of the executive floor to be an improvement order.

In truth, the former top politician described the core problem with his detailed list of broken relationships with family members in the DOSB, but above all with important partners of sport in society. With Hörmann at the forefront of sport, there is no longer a state to be made.

It is questionable whether the federal government’s palpable ignorance of the population’s needs for regular exercise for young and old, especially during the sports ban, was related to Hörmann’s manners. But this appalling weakness of the largest sports federation is all the more evidence of the weakness of the leadership at the most important moment since its inception.

A striking pattern of behavior

Nevertheless, Hörmann is strong. When it comes to him and his position, he primarily takes criticism as a challenge. This has already been felt by some who seemed to be advised to object. Like three years ago at the general meeting after complaints about his manners, Hörmann would like to vow to improve again.

















In all the years since the beginning of his presidency in 2013, however, only one pattern of behavior has conspicuously established itself: His ability to concentrate power, to exert such force that (almost) an entire presidium including the board does its thing. On this point, Hörmann cannot be blamed for a loss of control, on the contrary.

The latest decision by the Bureau reflects this strategy. It does pretend, in the best sense of sport, to put the vote of confidence at an extraordinary general meeting quickly after the Olympics. But there is also a clever move behind it. During the Summer Games in Tokyo, Hörmann has enough time to win over professional association presidents, while the manageable opposition is running out of time to bring the partly indifferent DOSB members up to date and to convince them of a quick change. In this power game, ethics will not play a role.