The jury of the tenth edition of the Sombra fantastic and horror film festival, which is held in Murcia, awarded four of its prizes this Saturday to the film ‘Post Mortem’, by the Hungarian director Péter Bergendy, in the categories of best film, best actor (Viktor Klem), best screenplay (Péter Bergendy, Gábor Hellebrandt, Piros Zánkay and Piros Zánkay) and best photography (András Nagy). The closing gala was held at the Regional Film Library.

The French film ‘Meandre’, directed by Mathieu Turi, was awarded the awards for best director and best actress (Gaia Weiss). ‘Jostiss de Carreró’ (Pedro Miralles) got the special mention of the jury and the Cyberdark award for the film best valued by the public in Filmin.

Regarding national short films, the festival’s grand prize for the best short film went to ‘Unas cuantas bestias’ (Daniel Calavera), and the Sedauto prize from the jury went to ‘Dana’ (Lucía Ferre). The Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Murcia City Council, Pedro García Rex, presented the Murcia Fantástica award to Pepe Siscar, director of the short ‘Mute’, in recognition of the audiovisual creatives of Murcia.

Murcian comedian Raquel Sastre received the Nosferatu award. This was followed by a performance by the group Los amigos de los Animales (with members of Ross, Schwarz and Second, led by Emilio Cortés), who performed live and with a quadraphonic team the original soundtrack composed especially for the screening of the classic ‘ Nosferatu ‘(FW Murnau, 1922), an event that will be repeated today at 8:00 p.m. at the Filmoteca.