With the progress of vaccination campaigns, many European countries rushed to announce a date for lifting the restrictions that they had imposed as part of efforts to combat the emerging corona virus.

However, some of those countries may not meet those deadlines. Sources expected that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would decide to postpone the last stage of easing restrictions to combat the Corona epidemic in England, after the high infection of the Corona mutant, which was first discovered in India, according to what was reported by the “Bloomberg” news agency.

Johnson is scheduled to announce, next Monday, whether he will lift on June 21 the remaining restrictions, which were imposed last January with the aim of containing a wave of infection.

This week, the British Cabinet discussed a set of options, which include postponing the lifting of the closure by nine days to a month, and allowing some easing aspects to go ahead, but not others, according to the sources familiar with the agency.

Two sources suggested the postponement step, although no decisive decisions were issued in this regard.

Any delay in Johnson’s plan to reopen would lead to a rift with prominent members of his Conservative party, who have called “Freedom Day” for the 21st of this month, and oppose any extension of the restrictions.