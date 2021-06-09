During the last weeks, Epic Games has been giving away several games that are a mystery until the last moment, although some other leak would have hit the key, such as current free game from the Epic Games Store, which was leaked hours before thanks to several websites. Although, every Thursday afternoon the American company gives away one or more games to its users that can be added to their libraries forever, and now, through an alleged leak, we have known what could be the new free game from the Epic Games Store tomorrow.

Thanks to our colleagues from GameRant, it has been revealed that the possible new free game from the Epic Games Store would be Drug Dealer Simulator. Several media like this and some other renowned user, would have affirmed the arrival of this title developed by Byterunners Game Studio, which will take us to a city where we will have to create a criminal empire related to drug trafficking.

Have you ever thought about expanding your own criminal empire, without the legal and moral consequences? SIMULATE IT! Now you can finally get into the dark alleys of the drug trade! Become a street business genius or a ruthless gangster, it’s up to you! Start your story in a dirty little hideout and rise to control the territory, hire your own minions and do dangerous business.

Recover smuggled merchandise from outside cartels, avoid police, organize hideouts. Sell ​​small amounts to unique customers or make big deals with gangs. Remember, you have to be smart, you have to be cunning. Enemies lurk around every corner and the DEA never sleeps.