The device of artificial lung ventilation (IVL), according to preliminary data, became a hotbed of fire in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Ryazan. This was reported by TASS in law enforcement on Wednesday, June 9.

According to the preliminary version, this is a device of foreign production PRUNUS Boaray 5000D.

“At the moment, the version is being confirmed that the fire started from the ventilator, there was a fire center,” the law enforcement officers said.

Nevertheless, the interlocutors of the agency stressed that the root cause of the fire will still be established, while it is too early to talk about it.

“It could be overload, malfunction, short circuit and even improper operation,” the law enforcement officials said.

As reported Interfax in the administration of the clinic, the fire was triggered by a voltage drop in the electrical wiring.

“The intensive care unit was equipped with Chinese-made ventilators. <...> The wiring ignited due to a short circuit triggered a fire in the apparatus, ”the agency quotes the interlocutor as saying.

It is noted that the burnt out ventilator was manufactured in Shenzhen, China and is intended for inpatient use in hospitals during operations to support the vital functions of patients with impaired lung function.

The message about the fire in the “OKB im. ON THE. Semashko ”in Ryazan was received by rescuers earlier on Wednesday. As a result of the incident due to carbon monoxide poisoning, three people were killed, eight were hospitalized, at least 37 people were evacuated. At the moment, the fire has been completely extinguished.

The Investigative Committee began an investigation into the incident. Investigators and forensic experts from the regional investigation department are currently working on the scene. Based on the results of the check, they will decide on the initiation of a criminal case.

The Acting Head of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Ryazan Region, Colonel of the Internal Service Alexander Savukov, Deputy Chairman of the Regional Government Roman Petryaev, and the head of the Ministry of Health Andrei Prilutsky also arrived at the scene.