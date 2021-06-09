The current European champion exhibited her punch in the type of match in which she needed it, when you could intuit the thoughts of Fernando Santos every time the realization focused on the crooked gesture. The chances were created, the shots arrived, but the goals did not. And the feeling behind was not that of the most solid defense in the world, even though Israel did not have clear chances. Pepe’s seams were noticeable when he left the area and it was difficult to build a game against an opponent who was waiting in his own field with a very low block.

But seeing Cristiano, Jota, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva appear in any area of ​​the attack is a spectacle. In theory, the ex-Madridista started as a forward, Liverpool as a left winger and the other two in their usual positions. However, Cristiano started from any band, Bruno went down to receive and appeared in the area as he knows how best to do and Jota was the greatest threat to Marciano’s goal until the moment of the goal.

The 1-0 came thanks to an action by Cancelo, who made a great game closing it with his own goal, the third. The very young (18 years old) Nuno Mendes also nailed his performance, who played as a starter because Guerreiro was not there. Neither did Anthony Lopes (he was replaced by Rui Silva), José Fonte and João Félix. It was surprising not to see them even on the bench, although they were in the stands. Two minutes later, Fernandes showed that he is one of the best counterattack drivers in the world and assisted Cristiano, who showed the hunger for goal that characterizes him in the seventy minutes he played, to make it 2-0.

From then on, the party slept between them. Portugal because it was worth the victory and, above all, not fitting in. Israel because it accepted the result and the good image shown. But in the final minutes, when the visitors lowered their arms, Cancelo joined the party and Bruno Fernandes invented a great goal to round off the win. Portugal showed their offensive potential, but also quite a few shortcomings that can cost you dearly in the group of death along with France and Germany.