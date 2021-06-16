In general, track riding is the death or the gladiolus. If you crash, you will have to pay for the costs yourself, even if it is not your fault. At the Nürburgring it is slightly different. Partly because it is officially not a circuit, but a toll road, and partly because Germans simply love rules. If another car decides to spit its fluids over the track and you crash, you can hold that driver liable for the damage. But there are some snags to it.

Porsche crashes due to oil at Nürburgring

In this specific case, it concerns a Porsche 911 that crashed in 2018 (not in the photos) on the Nürburgring with a speed of more than 160 km/h. The cause was slippery asphalt due to a coolant leak in a classic Alfa Romeo 90. The Porsche was registered to a German company and the director was driving the car at that time. The company then held the driver of the Alfa Romeo liable for the accident and they wanted to receive 65,000 euros for the damage.

Partly liable

The judge ruled yesterday on appeal that the Alfa Romeo driver is indeed to blame, but that he is not fully liable. ‘While Touristenfahrten [de vrij-rijden-dagen op de Nürburgring, red.] driving at high speed on a motorsport circuit is so accident prone that liability for operational risk remains even in the event of an accident caused by third parties.’

The judge ruled that there is always a risk of an accident if you drive fast on a circuit. So while he confirms that the Porsche crashed due to oil at the Nürburgring, the Porsche’s high speed was judged to increase the risk. The driver of the Alfa was held liable for 75 percent, the rest is for the account of the Porsche driver.

On the Autobahn isn’t it different

The same kind of liability applies on the German Autobahn, where you can drive as fast as you want in some places. If you crash at high speed through no fault of your own, there is a chance that you will be partly liable. It’s smart to always keep this in mind to keep enough margin on both the track and the Autobahn; there’s nothing to win anyway. Curious how quickly the damage is sustained in a crash on the Nürburgring? Read what the driver of a Toyota Yaris had to pay for damage caused by a single-vehicle accident.