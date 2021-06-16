One of the main reasons to spend your firstborn’s tuition on a Porsche 911 GT3 is that fantastic six-cylinder engine that can run at up to 9,000 rpm. But what if you don’t want that rear wing now? Then there is now another Porsche 911 GT3 Touring; the GT3 without spoiler. Although we are a big fan of the gigantic rear spoiler on the GT3, we dare to say that the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is the most beautiful 911 of the moment. That distinctive roofline, the large buttocks and the central exhausts come out really well. Also nice: the Touring costs about the same as the normal GT3.

The specifications of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992)

The specifications of the new GT3 Touring are the same as those of the GT3 with spoiler. The 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine produces 510 horsepower without the help of a turbo. The engine is based on the engine from the GT3 R race car. The previous generation of the GT3 Touring was only available with a manual transmission, but for this generation Porsche offers the choice between a manual transmission or a PDK automatic transmission. The 0-100 time will be between 3 and 4 seconds with a top around 320 km/h.

The brake light

If you have a bit of trouble distinguishing the current generation Porsche 911 (992) and the previous generation (991) then you can always look at the third brake light. On the typical 911 models, these are two vertical test tubes. The spoilers on the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Porsche 911 GT3 are in the way, so they got a normal horizontal third brake light.

Photo(s): Porsche

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring lacks the huge wing, so there would be room for the two tubes again. However, Porsche opts for the new Touring to use the GT3’s brake light. What to do with this information? Nice to bore someone with on birthdays. The hidden rear spoiler, as with the Carrera models, rises at high speeds.

Porsche watch

Buyers of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring can shop for a special chronograph watch at Porsche Design. It is only sold to GT3 Touring customers. Furthermore, Porsche assembles a black interior and seats with a black fabric center strip. The version with automatic transmission and the version with manual transmission have the same price. For a minimum of 238,800 euros you can take a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring home with you. If you want to increase the price, the same options are available as for the normal GT3. The car will be coming to dealers in September.