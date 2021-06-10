Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko issued a statement that the Minsk agreements must be replaced. In his opinion, the current authorities should offer an alternative to the document, and not criticize the achievements of the previous team. RIA News…

“I am firmly convinced that today they are no longer talking about the bad Minsk process. They say that it should not be canceled in any case, it should be modernized. Suggest something different before criticizing. So far you have failed to achieve anything, ”the former Ukrainian leader said, noting that the Minsk agreements have a certain“ value ”for sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Ukraine’s attempts to revise the Minsk agreements were unacceptable.

The armed conflict in Donbass has been going on for over six years. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), which proclaimed independence from Kiev after the change of the central government. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying part of Donbass and supporting separatism. Moscow rejects Kiev’s claims.