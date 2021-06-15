The popular Russian comedian Ilya Sobolev dedicated a comic post to the defender of the Russian national team Yuri Zhirkov. The publication is available in Instagram showman.

Sobolev called for the “release” of the oldest player of the national team. “He is a very kind and sympathetic person who does not know how to say no,” the comedian wrote, posting a photo of Zhirkov and the hashtag # svoboduzhirkov.

The 37-year-old Zhirkov surpassed the achievement of Sergei Ignashevich: entering the field in the opening match of Euro 2020 against Belgium, he became the oldest footballer in the history of the Russian national team. Zhirkov at the time of the meeting was 37 years and 296 days old. The Russian team lost to the Belgians with a score of 0: 3.

Zhirkov is a five-time Russian champion. He has been involved in games for the national team since 2005. In 2008, he won bronze at the European Championship.

At the club level, Zhirkov is known for his performances for CSKA, Chelsea and Zenit.