The revealing top model, which was a trend in the 2000s, has regained widespread popularity among celebrities in 2021. The pictures of the stars who posed in the aforementioned clothes were noticed by the Daily Star.

We are talking about a cropped top, which is decorated with wide cross straps. So, for example, a supermodel with vitiligo (skin pigmentation disorder – approx. “Lenta.ru”) Winnie Harlow. She was captured in a car in leather pants and a striped top.

Fashion model Demi Rose was photographed in front of the ocean in a pink suit, which consists of a miniskirt and a cross-top that exposes part of her chest. African influencer Reo Brydges, in turn, starred in a similar white crop top, complementing her look with jeans and heeled sandals.

In addition to the named celebrities, the photos in the described clothes were shared by a blogger with the nickname lolliecakez, French model Saskia Freitas, fashion models Paris and Aisha Potter, as well as British blogger Rachel Alice.

In April, supermodel Bella Hadid brought back the breeches popular in the 2000s. The celebrity has published photos in which she poses in tight pants just below the knee. She also posed next to a retro car in denim breeches, a denim jacket, a scarf, sunglasses and wine-colored heels.