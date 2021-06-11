Armenia became the most popular international destination among Russian tourists in June, experts of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip concluded. The share of orders from the company’s clients to the republic amounted to 31.2%. At the same time, the average cost of a one-way ticket from Moscow is 14.2 thousand rubles.

Also, customers of the service often bought tickets for June to Kyrgyzstan (12.7%), a flight there from the Russian capital costs an average of 10.2 thousand rubles.

Popular destinations were Uzbekistan (8.4%, 16.1 thousand rubles), Azerbaijan (7.1%, 26.1 thousand rubles) and Moldova (5.4%, 18.6 thousand rubles) …

Next on the list is Turkey. Despite the fact that air traffic between the countries is still limited, the share of bookings in this direction was 3.9%. The average cost of an air ticket from Moscow for search queries is 30 thousand rubles.

In addition, Cyprus (3%, 34.8 thousand rubles) and Greece (2%, 25.8 thousand rubles) entered the top in June.

It is noted that tourists chose holidays in the Maldives in the first summer month in 1.9% of cases, and a one-way flight will cost an average of 36.8 thousand rubles. The UAE closes the list of the most popular foreign destinations in June with a booking share of 1.6%. The average price for a flight from Moscow is 19.4 thousand rubles.

Earlier, on June 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a Russian delegation would fly to Turkish Antalya to discuss tourism issues.

On the eve of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) sent an appeal to the head of the headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova with a request to consider proposals for the restoration of international outbound tourism.

The document featured such countries as Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Tunisia. It was noted that they have already granted entry permits for Russians, and according to information from their health authorities, the incidence of COVID-19 does not exceed the level declared by Rospotrebnadzor to recognize the country as safe.