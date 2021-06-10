Valencia Basket closed the 2020-21 season yesterday with the defeat against Real Madrid (80-77), in the third game of the Euroleague semifinal. A campaign that was marked by not qualifying for the Euroleague playoffs, something that would have made him achieve the goal set earlier in the season.

With this the continuity of Jaume Ponsarnau on the bench is in question. Even more so after the statements of the coach himself as soon as the game ended at Movistar’s microphones: “Something has been lacking to win. We will learn from it. Whoever is “.

Minutes later, at a press conference, he was more explicit although He spoke in the past of the five years that he has been in the club: “I do not know if I will continue. We will meet with the club and talk about what is best. The decision that is made, to abide by it. It has been five seasons at this club. I have grown a lot and have contributed many things. If it is the end, it will be with gratitude. And if we continue with the maximum enthusiasm ”.

In the coming days there will be meetings at the highest level in Valencia Basket. A change of course with a team that will play the Eurocup next year. The first thing will be to know if Ponsarnau is still on the bench. For Ponsarnau, the balance of this season is bittersweet: “I look at being self-demanding. We have been able to beat anyone. We have beaten everyone except Tenerife, even in the Euroleague. We have lacked consistency of mind. We haven’t had the chemistry as a team to get through bad times. We have won some finals and lost others, like today. Our entity has the ambition to play against the best. And we have been very competitive. We must improve physical and mental consistency. It is a pity that this club does not play in the Euroleague next year because it has shown that it has the attitudes to compete with the best ”.