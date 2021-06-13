Meloni overtakes Salvini but Letta flies to first place in the polls

“I don’t believe in the polls, but good heavens it has been 4 years since a poll did not give the Pd the first Italian party!”. This is what Enrico Letta said speaking at the meeting of the members of the Democratic Party in Taranto. “Now let’s leave him aside, but Ipsos is the best Italian pollster, having given the Democratic Party in front of everyone for the first time after 4 years means that we are here, that we are playing it, that it is not true that we are on the sidelines who knows what “. “For me it is the first time ever as national secretary of the party I speak at a real meeting of members, not with that damn Zoom.

“I’m on my first outing, I could have chosen to go to my house or to another area without problems. But I made an emblematic choice, because Italy must compensate Taranto for what happened and for what didn’t happen. , we will do it”.

“I have listened to harsh, difficult, critical things, but the policy with which we will win is this: not to meet only those who applaud us. The policy with which to win will be to enter the depths of the country and its contradictions”, adds the Pd secretary. .

“Our point of reference are the American Democrats and Biden and the message he is giving, that it is not possible for the 1% of the rich in his country not to pay taxes and not contribute to redistribution in the country – he concludes -. a message that we make our own “.

Sondaggi, Pd di Letta first party before Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy Salvini’s league third

Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party is the first party in the polls and Matteo Salvini’s League slips to third place, surpassed by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, who ranks behind the Democratic Party. This is what an Ipsos survey published in ‘La Stampa’ reveals.

Lega-Forza Italia together? They collapse. Assist for Giorgia Meloni

The federation within the center-right between Lega-Forza Italia? It risks not being a good deal for Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. At least according to the polls (Emg-Different), which tell of an overall decline for the two parties united, compared to a situation in which they remain separate. To gain would be Giorgia Meloni first of all. But in addition to the Brothers of Italy, other parties would benefit from it: from Coraggio Italia to Noi con Italia, up to Italia Viva and Action.

Political polls (Emg-Different for Adnkronos) linked to the first surveys on the future federation between Lega and Forza Italia tell of a ” slow start ”. “Much will depend on how the new subject that will take the light will be presented and communicated” but at the moment the project does not seem to warm the center-right voters. In fact, if 56% say they are in favor of the union between the parties of Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the analysis of the electoral flows shows some critical issues. Based on the voting intentions, the League is credited with 21.5%, while Forza Italia with 7%. The federation, however, would take away votes from the two parties, reaching only 23.8% (-4.7% compared to the sum of Lega and Fi).

Polls, Mario Draghi and the government fly

According to the weekly survey, Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the government set a new positive record, respectively at 70.8 (+2) and 68.8 (+2.9). As for the parties, the Democratic Party is the first party with 20.8 (+0.8) followed by FdI 20.5 (+1) and Lega 20.1 (-0.4).

Among the other parties detected by Ipsos polls, Art.Uno 1.4 (-0.2); YES 1.8; + Europe 1.3 (-0.3); Iv 1.8; Action 2.8. Green Europe 1.2; Forza Italia 9.2 (-0.6); M5s 14.2 (- 0.6). For coalitions, the ‘enlarged’ center-left is given to 45.3 and the center-right to 49.8.