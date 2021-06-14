Polls, Meloni overtakes Salvini. The voters of cdx want Giorgia as leader

While the country is grappling with the Coronavirus emergency and its consequences also from an economic point of view, the Draghi government continues to work on several fronts, but who earns more consensus in electoral terms it is precisely those who are not part of the current executive, namely the leader of Fdi, the leader of the opposition. According to a Demos poll, in fact, – reads the Republic – Giorgia Meloni is the leader of cdx designated by the voters, very detached from Matteo Salvini, the Italians who claim to vote on the right clearly prefer her. Overall, the preferred coalition leader appears to be Meloni. Indicated by almost a third of the center-right base. Followed by Matteo Salvini, with about a quarter of supporters.

Instead – continues Repubblica – a much more residual share is expressed in favor of Berlusconi: 6%. Obviously, these are measures that are consistent with the electoral weight of the parties. As emerges, in a more accentuated way, when we consider the specific voting choices. In this case, in fact, each expresses an explicit and priority preference towards the head of “his” party. Confirming that today there is no recognized and shared leader in the center-right. Nor, a fortiori, in the area (currently) of government. Which associates very different and distinct subjects. To some extent, distant. And in strong evolution.