“The Pd is healthy. Salvini no. In six months the League has lost 6 percent and we have gained 3 percent ”. The secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta commented in this way the Ipsos survey according to which the dem overpass the Carroccio attesting to how first party of Italy. “According to the government with Draghi we are growing and Salvini is falling heavily. Point ”, said the leader, answering the questions of the dem militants in a direct line on Radio Imagine. “Then I see that the government is appreciated by the Italians, that it is planning the reforms well, we have made the right choice”.

Speaking of the polls, Letta said: “With great frankness, I look at them out of the corner of my eye. The history of these years and the new way in which we communicate tells us that people get an idea at the end of the electoral campaign, and decide in the last few days. Deciding based on week-by-week surveys makes no sense. I saw that Salvini takes it out on Ipsos; except that it is not very elegant, but it is like the patient who breaks the thermometer; rather he has to take aspirin. It’s a infantile reaction“.

Read also: Letta replies to Salvini: “If you say no to reforms, leave the government”