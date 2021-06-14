Polls, Draghi convinces 7 Italians out of 10. The premier is increasingly appreciated

The Draghi government continues to face emergencies, on the one hand it is engaged in the fight against the pandemic with the vaccination campaign that is proceeding at a rapid pace, but which needs a further acceleration in view of the summer. On the other hand, great attention is paid to the European fund, the 209 billion of the Recovery Fund, fundamental to restarting the country. Mario Draghi and his government action – we read in an Ipsos survey published in the Corriere della Sera – in twenty-one days (from May 20 to June 10) they went from an approval rating of the Italians of 61.3 to 70.8, almost 10 points earned. The executive as a whole grew from 60.2 to 68.8. Results that benefit from the strong acceleration given to the vaccination campaign and from the reopening that have created, at least in large part, the conditions for a return to normality.

As for the parties, – continues the Corriere – the numbers may have a greater value if you look at the trend over the weeks. The trends are quite clear: the League shows a slow but steady decline (two points less than at the end of May), Fratelli d’Italia goes in the opposite direction (two points more), while the Democratic Party remains substantially stable (20, 8 today is the same as it recorded in April). As for the other parties, among the main ones, the Movimento 5 Stelle continues its downward march and reaches 14.2 (also in this case, two points less in a month), while Forza Italia with 9.2 reaches its highest peak. high since last December.