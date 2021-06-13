Voting in elections to local governments – city councils – began on Sunday in Finland. Polling stations in 293 municipalities opened at 09:00 local time, the newspaper said. Yle…

The first election results will be published shortly after the closure of the polling stations at 20:00, then they will be constantly updated, the winner will be announced late at night. The final confirmed results of the authorities will be published on June 16.

This year, 33% of voters from May 26 to June 8 voted early – 1.5 million people. In the conditions of coronavirus, there are masks at polling stations, the commission is fenced with plexiglass, like the voting booths, there are security time intervals for voting.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 19 parties, including nine parliamentary ones, nominated about 35.6 thousand candidates for the elections. This year, more than 4.4 million people have the right to vote in municipal elections.

