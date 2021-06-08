Day of National Unity, established in Belarus in honor of the annexation of Polish lands in 1939, angered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Poland. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the statement of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

“The Foreign Ministry was indignant at the statement of the Belarusian authorities on the establishment of a new holiday, National Unity Day on September 17,” the statement reads.

In Warsaw’s opinion, this gesture, “which fits into Russian actions, will seriously complicate dialogue and mutual understanding for Belarus with neighboring states, as well as European countries.”

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree establishing the Day of National Unity in the country. “The choice of the date underlines the continuity of generations, the inviolability and self-sufficiency of the Belarusian nation and statehood,” the leader said. Celebrations for this occasion will take place on 17 September. On this day in 1939, Western Belarus was included in the USSR following the partition of Poland with the Third Reich, but the official connection of the holiday with this event is not confirmed.