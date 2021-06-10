ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

A police officer is said to have changed a street sign by hand in order to be able to issue a parking ticket. But he sees himself in the right. Now he’s done it again.

Hanover – If a road user does not follow the current traffic rules, a parking ticket is often not far. After all, some police officers are on patrol and hand out tickets to parking offenders & Co. But an officer from Hanover was too overzealous and has now caused outrage.

Accordingly, the 33-year-old is said to have manipulated a traffic sign in order to be able to issue a parking ticket to an alleged wrongdoer. The police officer is said to have been filmed as he climbed onto the roof of his patrol car next to a taxi stand in the Kleefeld district of Hanover and scratched an arrow from a traffic sign. Allegedly, a 43-year-old was a thorn in his side who parked his car in a taxi area.

“He must have thought to himself: Now there is a new sheriff in town,” said the affected driver of the HAZ. After the removal, the officer is said to have said: “Now the parking ban is everywhere.”

Although the responsible police department has already admitted to the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung (HAZ) that the colleague behaved wrongly, it does not seem to be aware of any guilt. Because now the same policeman changed the same traffic sign again with gross negligence a few days ago! You can read the full story at 24auto.de. *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.