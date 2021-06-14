The police and filming on the public road, it remains a thing. Apparently there was a car meeting going on at Zevenaar on Friday. For unknown reasons (from the comment below the video we’re guessing a small number of people misbehaved) the police showed up to send everyone home. The agents were very interested in images of the meeting. A car spotter claims that the police wanted to confiscate his camera.

The officers showed up at the meeting in a Gulf with the familiar police stripes, and in an unmarked Gulf. The latter came to get a story from a car spotter. ‘After two hours, the police came and the meeting was immediately ended. When everyone left, an undercover cop came to me. He was interested in the images. I indicated that was not necessary. Then he threatened to confiscate the camera if I didn’t show it,” the video said.

“After showing some thumbnails of the carmeet Zevenaar to Mr. undercover officer in sunglasses, I got my ID back and went to call Mr. but his supervisor didn’t think it was necessary to confiscate the camera,” the description continues. The car spotter stopped filming when the cop came, so more than a ‘you recorded everything?’ unfortunately can’t be seen in the video.

