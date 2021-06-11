Two brutal attacks in the east of Hamburg. The police were in action in the Hamburg district of Rahlstedt and Mümmelmannsberg.

Hamburg – Bloody Night in hamburger*-East. The emergency services of the Hamburg police * had to settle two brutal confrontations in a short time. First it goes to the police Hamburg-Rahlstedt. in the Mehlandsredder escalated a family dispute around 10:30 p.m. First here was from a knife attack* the speech. However, this was not confirmed on site. But still two people are injured!

The second brutal mission is not long in coming. At around 02:25 a.m., a woman stabbed a man in the Kollwitzring in Hamburg-Mümmelmannsberg*! The police are here quickly and calm the situation. The injured man is on the spot by the Hamburg Fire Department* provided. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.