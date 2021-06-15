They did not abide by government regulations. Deysi Araujo and Nadeska they were intervened by the police while participating in a party at a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho.

Magaly medina shared the report last Monday, June 14, during the broadcast of his program. As he described, both were surprised by the authorities, who entered the establishment suddenly.

“They had to leave because the police entered the scene, He took them out and fined all these irresponsible “Said the television host before presenting the images.

In what is shown by the cameras, the dancers can be seen in the crowd shouting because of the pushes of the other attendees.

The police controlled the place and prevented any tragedy. He then fined those who were part of the unauthorized party.

“They didn’t care, they were in the middle of this mob, but they went to Deysi’s house as if nothing had happened. Look, they left because the police and serenazgo took her out, because the nightclub was totally full, “said Magaly Medina, very indignant at the sight.

Since the pandemic began in Peru, last March 2020, social gatherings continue to be prohibited. These measures remain in effect due to increases in coronavirus cases.

Deysi Araujo joins other of the figures of the show who disrespected this rule. As it is remembered, Yahaira Plasencia starred in a similar event during a private party in a house in Cieneguilla.

