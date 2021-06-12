Paris police on Saturday night stopped an illegal party in the center of the French capital. This was announced on June 12 by the TV channel BFM.TV.

Several hundred young people took part in the event. The venue for the mass meeting of young people was the Esplanade of Invalides, whose vast lawns are one of the favorite places of rest for Parisians.

The participants in the party were not wearing masks, and social distance was also not respected. According to journalists, 1-1.5 thousand people gathered on the lawns, drinking alcohol and dancing.

The police had to use tear gas to break up the party. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the gathering of the participants was organized through social networks.

According to virologist Philip Frogel, “such mass gatherings pose a significant danger in terms of the spread of coronavirus, since most young people are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

In January, more than 90 people were fined in France for attending a party despite coronavirus restrictions. The event took place in the village of Collegiens in the Seine-et-Marne department, where dozens of people gathered.